LMPD arrests suspected drug trafficker with 7 pounds of marijuana

The owner said it's a way to say "thank you" for helping the community.

New Mt. Washington restaurant to feed law enforcement officers for free

Thousands of young undocumented immigrants in Kentuckiana are holding their breath.

U of L professor says President Trump's rumored removal of DACA would be 'very sad'

Because of heavy rains expected Friday morning and afternoon, most Kentucky and one southern Indiana school in our area moved their games up to Thursday.

First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 3

LMPD says 49-year-old Raymond Davis was last seen August 17, near U of L Hospital.

The town of Clarksville said it was left with no choice but to tackle it's goose problem before the gander got even more out of control.

Clarksville hires company to euthanize more than 200 destructive geese

Lloyd Cooper was violently attacked and his moped and cell phone stolen while at a park near his home.

Police recover mentally handicapped man's moped after he was violently attacked

Louisville preparing for potential flooding from remnants of Harvey

Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police investigation has led to the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker.

Yoisvan Domenech, age 31, was arrested on Wednesday night at an apartment off Preston Highway, near Gilmore Lane.

An arrest report shows police executed a search warrant at the address targeted during the investigation. Once inside, officers found 7 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 285 Xanax pills, two ecstasy pills, a drug ledger, digital scales, $35,000 in cash and a stolen handgun.

Police say when they arrested Domench they found a pound of marijuana on him along with several thousands of dollars in cash.

He was charged with -- among other things -- trafficking marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance and receipt of stolen property.

