LMPD arrests suspected drug trafficker with 7 pounds of marijuana

LMPD arrests suspected drug trafficker with 7 pounds of marijuana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police investigation has led to the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker.

Yoisvan Domenech, age 31, was arrested on Wednesday night at an apartment off Preston Highway, near Gilmore Lane. 

An arrest report shows police executed a search warrant at the address targeted during the investigation. Once inside, officers found 7 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 285 Xanax pills, two ecstasy pills, a drug ledger, digital scales, $35,000 in cash and a stolen handgun. 

Police say when they arrested Domench they found a pound of marijuana on him along with several thousands of dollars in cash.  

He was charged with -- among other things -- trafficking marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance and receipt of stolen property.

