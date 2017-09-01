Louisville man arrested for string of business robberies dating back to April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he engaged in several business robberies dating back to April -- and they say one of the businesses was robbed three times.

According to an arrest report, the first robbery took place on April 12, 2017, when 32-year-old Jason M. Hart walked into the Quik Cash located at 7320 Preston Highway, near Minor Lane, wearing a mask. Police say he then indicated that he had a weapon and demanded and received business cash, before leaving.

The next robbery took place on May 23. Police say Hart entered the Mo's Food Mart at 1036 Goss Avenue, near Hickory Street, while wearing a mask. As before, he allegedly indicated that he was armed, before demanding and receiving business cash. Police say 30-year-old Natajua Dean was his getaway driver.

On May 30, police say Hart and an unidentified accomplice walked into the Check Into Cash at 3314 Preston Highway, just south of Audubon Parkway. Both suspects were allegedly wearing masks. Police say they indicated they were armed with weapons before demanding and receiving business cash.

Police say on July 25, 2017, Hart robbed Mo's Food Mart again, demanding and receiving business cash.

The next robbery took place the following day, when Hart allegedly walked into Advance America, located at 4412 Outer Loop, near Lambert Road. Police say that in this case, Hart used "physical force" against the clerk before demanding and receiving business cash.

On Aug. 9, Hart allegedly robbed the Mo's Food Mart for the third time. Police say he was again wearing a mask, indicated he was armed, and demanded and received business cash.

On Aug. 17, police say Hart walked into the Metro PCS at 7226 Preston Highway, near Lavista Way, wearing a mask. According to the arrest report, he indicated he was armed before demanding and receiving business cash.

That's where the robbery string ends, according to the arrest report. Without getting specific, police say they were able to identify Hart through "investigative means" and "through evidence of the crimes committed." He was arrested Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Upper Hunters Trace, near Dixie Highway. He faces seven counts of first-degree robbery.

Hart is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Dean -- the alleged getaway driver in the May 23 robbery -- was also arrested Thursday morning. He's charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

