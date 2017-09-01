POLICE: Louisville woman shocked to find burglar in bed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a woman got quite a shock when she awoke Thursday morning to find a man sleeping in a bed at her home.

It happened at a home in the 3100 block of Crums Lane, just east of Cane Run Road, at 7:30 a.m.

Police say 22-year-old Nicholas Smith broke into the home without permission, and was found by a female resident in a bed there.

According to the arrest report, the woman screamed for her son, who quickly came to her aid and began fighting with Smith. Police say he was able to subdue Smith and hold him there until police arrived.

Smith was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. During a court appearance Friday morning, a plea of not-guilty was entered on his behalf.

"It appears to me you have some kind of drug issue," the judge said. "If you want to live someplace other than the penitentiary you need to address that issue, and if you don't, it's just a matter of time until you have to go to the penitentiary."

Smith was released on home incarceration and work release. The judge warned him not to have any contact with the victim.

