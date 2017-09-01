Louisville teen loses battle to stomach cancer, family holds golf scramble

A Louisville man was arrested after police say a large amount of heroin and meth was found in his home -- some of which was hidden in two children's backpacks.

The evidence found when police served a search warrant on an apartment off Preston Highway near Gilmore Lane.

Tests for former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum showed no signs of stroke after he was airlifted to an Anchorage, Alaska, hospital on Wednesday of this week.

Bonnie Downs looks forward to the holiday trip every year, and for she and her family, it wasn't the typical start to the weekend, being stuck inside the camper.

A veteran from Louisville whose stolen trailer was returned after a tip from Bucky Brooks is publicly thanking the family, and praising his young daughter after she gave him a special gift.

Local veteran whose trailer was returned wants to help Bucky Brooks with daughter's medical bills

Police the victim screamed -- and then her son jumped in and took action.

What police say the suspect did to the children after grabbing them from the car and running inside the home.

Belt-tightening at the University of Louisville has led to Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum and former basketball star Darrell Griffith losing their fund-raising jobs with the school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high school senior is blindsided by cancer. Ahead of his family's annual golf scramble, they're sharing Lane Hollar's story in hopes of helping others.

"In our family, it's pretty big. Pretty much all my kids play golf and my son-in-law plays golf, my other son-in-law, we all play golf," Bob Johnson said.

Johnson enjoys golf so much, that when he's not playing a course, he's working there. Before retiring, he was the athletic director at Western High School where his grandson Lane played golf.

Now, the family team is down one key player. "A kid getting ready to start, really start his life, it really affected our family," Johnson said.

Hollar was just 19 years old. "He passed away on May 22nd of this year and just fought every step of the way with a smile on his face and never a complaint," says Emily Hollar, Lane's mother.

Heartburn and difficulty swallowing were the first symptoms.

"We tried some over-the-counter medications and then we were looking at him one day and he happened to not have his shirt on and we were like, 'dang, you've lost some weight,'" Hollar said.

An endoscopy showed he had stomach cancer. It's most commonly found in adults in their 60s. But Lane was diagnosed four days before high school graduation.

Hollar says, "it shouldn't happen to anybody but definitely not to a great kid like that."

He went through chemotherapy, radiation and surgery to test his lymph nodes. She explains that "28 of them were positive. so it was an extremely aggressive cancer."

His family turned to what they knew best, golf. "That's why we kind of refer to our team as Team Lane 25, just tons of support and every step of the way," Hollar says.

Lane was at the first golf scramble last year to back his school number.

And he fought for a whole year. But Hollar gets emotional, when she talks about his battle. "Just a very sweet kid and always happy, had a big smile on his face, it makes me tear up just talking about him."

Their second annual scramble is coming up on Sunday, September 10 at Quail Chase Golf Club, in his memory.

"What a great man he was," Johnson said. "To continue to fight a thing that strikes everybody just about anymore, cancer of some kind."

This year's proceeds will go toward medical and funeral costs and will benefit local charities in the future.

The new tradition will offer food, contests, auction, prizes and awareness. "If we can make one more person aware, help to save one more person's life in his honor and his memory would be a blessing," Hollar said.

The cost is $80 per person, which includes lunch and dinner. Registration is at noon. The tee time is 1:30 p.m. Quail Chase Golf Club is located at 7000 Cooper Chapel Road in Louisville.

To play in the scramble, click here to register. You can also contact Jay Johnson at (502) 468-2817 for more information or to donate.

