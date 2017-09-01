Jefferson County Attorney asks Waterfront Park officials to dela - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jefferson County Attorney asks Waterfront Park officials to delay plan to charge for parking

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park officials are being told to hold off on plans to charge for parking. 

In a letter dated August 31, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell asked the Louisville Waterfront Development Corporation to wait two weeks before moving forward. O'Connell's office wants to review the plan and respond. 

Waterfront officials voted earlier this month to charge $3 for three hours to park in the Waterfront Park lots Wednesday through Sunday. Free parking would be allowed Mondays and Tuesdays. 

O'Connell's letter strongly suggests the Waterfront Development Corporation not purchase any parking meters or pay stations until the matter is discussed. 

The parking fees are a way to generate money to make up for the loss of state money for operating the park.  Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin vetoed $420,000 in state money used to pay for maintenance and other events. 

Mayor Greg Fisher asked the Waterfront Development board twice to reject the proposal and keep parking free. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.