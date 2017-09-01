Jefferson County Attorney asks Waterfront Park officials to delay plan to charge for parking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park officials are being told to hold off on plans to charge for parking.

In a letter dated August 31, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell asked the Louisville Waterfront Development Corporation to wait two weeks before moving forward. O'Connell's office wants to review the plan and respond.

Waterfront officials voted earlier this month to charge $3 for three hours to park in the Waterfront Park lots Wednesday through Sunday. Free parking would be allowed Mondays and Tuesdays.

O'Connell's letter strongly suggests the Waterfront Development Corporation not purchase any parking meters or pay stations until the matter is discussed.

The parking fees are a way to generate money to make up for the loss of state money for operating the park. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin vetoed $420,000 in state money used to pay for maintenance and other events.

Mayor Greg Fisher asked the Waterfront Development board twice to reject the proposal and keep parking free.

