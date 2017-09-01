Metro Council president and County Attorney spar in court over LMPD sex abuse lawsuit

"Biopower in Taiwan Market"WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Biopower in Taiwan, Market Outlook”. SUMMARY WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Biopower in Taiwan, Market Outlook”. ...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A verbal sparing match took place in court Friday morning over whether the president of the Louisville Metro Council can also sue the city while representing the accusers in the Louisville Metro Police Department Explorer Program sex scandal.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell wants Louisville Metro Council President David Yates off the case.

Yates is a lawyer, and he represents two men who say they were raped as teens by former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood while participating in LMPD's police mentoring program.

Yates was grilled about his responsibility as council president, how he learned about the case and whether there's a conflict of interest since he could financially gain if the city loses or settles the case.

At one point during the hearing, Yates said years of LMPD coverup of the sex abuse ended after, "little 'ole me files this lawsuit and all this got exposed."

O'Connell shot back, "Are you done?" and later asked the judge to stop Yates from "making speeches."

During Friday morning's hearing, it was learned that Yates sent the city a $6 million settlement offer right after he filed the lawsuit. That prompted a testy exchange between O'Connell and Yates.

"The day after the suit was filed, you made a $6 million demand," O'Connell shouted. "Now does anything in your answer have anything to do, or explain the fact, that you wanted $6 million of which you're going to receive a portion of it, in your answer?"

"Your question is…?" Yates replied.

"You’re gonna get paid, right?" O'Connell said. "You’re not doing this out of …"

"In my law practice, when I'm successful, I do -- I get paid," Yates said. "And I've been successful, because I'm a good trial lawyer. I made a demand, which I believe was reasonable at that time, because it was trying to keep him from being exposed and everything else -- which you did anyway. And at that time, I also had a confidentiality in there, because I was protecting his welfare because I was worried about him hurting himself. He had gone years without getting treatment because no one turned it over to Child Protective Services when they should have."

"Come on, Mr. Yates," O'Connell shouted. "You need to answer my question."

Yates' attorney piped in.

"Your honor, does he need to yell at my client -- my witness?" he asked.

"I object!" O'Connell said.

At that point, the judge called both sides up to the bench for a private conference.

This story will be updated.

