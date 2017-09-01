JCPS collects clothes and bottles of water for Houston flooding victims

"Biopower in Taiwan Market"WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Biopower in Taiwan, Market Outlook”. SUMMARY WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Biopower in Taiwan, Market Outlook”. ...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is teaming up to help students impacted by the devastating flooding in Houston.

On Friday morning, the efforts were underway at Fern Creek Elementary School. The school's gym was packed with 1,000 water bottles, as well as shoes and shirts. It's a collective effort by the whole district.

After the JCPS community saw devastating video and heard stories about loss due to Hurricane Harvey, they decided to band together. The Houston Independent School District indicated to local district leaders and schools across the country that they needed help.

On Friday morning, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio helped deliver water. He says every school collected hundreds of shirts, along with supplies and other items that will be shipped off soon.

Not only is the collection a chance to give back to fellow students and teachers in areas of need, it's also a chance for JCPS students to participate in service learning. Teachers are asking their students to help as much as they can.

"This morning, I just brought in a case of water and many, many schools have helped out with this," said Luke, a fifth-grader at the school. "So I just feel terrible that this has happened to Texas and Louisiana."

"Having schools and students realize that they can make a difference in the world and make a difference for other people, is such a huge lesson that we can provide our students," Dr. Pollio said.

LG&E and Kentucky Utilities also donated several cases of water. The supplies will be shipped off next week.

