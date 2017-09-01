6-year-old's bracelet collection helps Norton Children's Hospita - WDRB 41 Louisville News

6-year-old's bracelet collection helps Norton Children's Hospital

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana girl has endured more medical scares in her short life than most of us ever will. While she and her family could easily focus on her own needs, they're turning their attention to other sick kids with bracelet fundraisers.

Every bead, knot and tie is done with determination.

"I want everybody to get something," London McCollum said. That's because she wouldn't have it any other way.

"That's London," says Jessica McCollum, London's mother. "When she's in the hospital, she'll talk about, 'oh I wonder how the other kids are feeling.'"

Born on New Year's Day and weighing one pound, the six year old fights a constant battle with migraines, visual impairments, and muscle weakness. But you'd never know it. 

"I'm really nervous. Not about this, but about the surgery," London said.

She and the staff at Norton Children's Hospital know each other by name. "I've seen her 21 times. 21."

It was during a long hospital stay that she started making bracelets to help her relax. She made hundreds and decided to sell them. 

"She made about $400. So, we told her the money was hers. We told her she could do whatever she wanted to with it, and she said she wanted to buy toys for the hospital," Jessica said.

The bracelet fundraisers didn't stop. "I've got coloring supplies for them too and card games," London said.

"She's just helped us with every single unit and every single patient in the hospital, really," says Courtney Puckett, Development Coordinator for Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.

Her latest idea is a book bash. "And that one's really important to me that I make sure the hospital gets it today," London said.

WDRB went along for the delivery. They had truck loads of toys and supplies.

"And now, the sky is the limit, like there's nothing that's going to surprise me anymore," Jessica said.

Her bracelet making won't be slowing down. "Maybe for the rest of my life, because I really like doing it."

It resulted in carts of donations bigger than her. 

"I wouldn't change any part of her history because it's made her who she is and it's made us who we are as a family and it's such a beautiful thing," Jessica said. 

London's passion is much bigger. 

"It's kids like her that make me want to come to work everyday because they want to give back to a hospital that gave them so much and the fact that they realize that is just absolutely incredible and inspiring," Puckett said.

To help London McCollum donate to Norton Children's Hospital, click here.

