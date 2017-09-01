Louisville International Airport to receive $11.2 million federa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville International Airport to receive $11.2 million federal grant

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- The Louisville International Airport is getting a federal grant that will go toward improvements and future growth.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced on Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration will award $11.2 million to the airport as part of the FAA's Airport Improvement Program.

Chao said the grant will fund multiple projects that will maintain safe and efficient operations at the airport and create room for future growth.

Some of the planned improvements include runway and taxiway repairs and additional lighting. The grant also includes $4.5 million for land for future development.

The statement says Louisville International Airport serviced more than 1.6 million passengers last year.

On Friday afternoon, Kentucky U.S. Representative John Yarmuth praised the decision to steer the grant money to airport, but said it wasn't enough.

"It is great to see such a strong federal investment in Louisville International Airport, and I remain impressed by the continued enhancements and upgrades being made there," Yarmuth wrote in the statement. "But we also have a massive list of unmet infrastructure needs here in Louisville and across the country, and we need the President and Congress to tackle that challenge head on. I am committed to making major investments in our roads, bridges, air travel, and other needs, and I continue my call for Congress and the White House to work together on a major, bipartisan infrastructure initiative that will create good-paying jobs, generate economic growth, and keep us competitive in the global market."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.