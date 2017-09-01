Ky. National Guardsmen helping victims of Hurricane Harvey in Te - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. National Guardsmen helping victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas

ELLINGTON FIELD JOINT RESERVE BASE, Texas -- Kentucky National Guardsmen are helping victims of Hurricane Harvey. 

A release from the Kentucky Air National Guard says 60 Air Guardsmen and 8 Army Guardsmen from Louisville are deployed in flood-ravaged southeast Texas. They are conducting an aviation support mission with the Texas National Guard Army. 

The Guardsmen are physically helping with rescues of people trapped in high-water.  But they are also working to reopen runways and airfields to help enable airborne rescue missions conducted by the military and civilians. 

The Special Tactics operation center is also using what's called the Android Tactical Assault Kit system. Intelligence analysts from Kentucky and other states are able to track forces during missions from a command center nearby. And they are able to screen information in real time on social media platforms and smartphone apps to connect people with a potential rescue. 

So far, Guardsman have been involved in at least 330 rescues. 

