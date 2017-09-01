Local veteran whose trailer was returned wants to help Bucky Brooks with daughter's medical bills

Police recovered this trailer stolen from James Calhoun after receiving a tip from the suspect's nephew.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran from Louisville whose stolen trailer was returned after a tip from Bucky Brooks is publicly thanking the family, and praising his young daughter after she gave him a special gift.

Now he wants to give back to the Brooks family and Ida Brooks, a 7-year-old girl who has been dealing with heart issues for most of her young life.

On Thursday he posted to the All About Shepherdsville Facebook page after meeting her for the first time.

"She is truly a miracle and been through so much as a child," he wrote. "I immediately fell in love with her. She presented me with a gift that had been gave to her as a gift.

"She is a warrior and the biggest fan of Army Veterans out there. She displays the values of her father Bucky. She has already had open heart surgeries and struggles with other health issues but still gives what she has to others. The love I felt when she hugged me can not be explained in words."

Ida also had to have eight teeth pulled because her heart medication caused them to decay.

Calhoun finished his post by calling Ida and Bucky the real heroes.

After seeing coverage of the story earlier this week, Bucky Brooks alerted the Sheriff's Office that his nephew had Calhoun's stolen trailer on his property. The Sheriff's Office arrested James Brooks and is still looking for another man.

Bucky Brooks was cleared of murdering 17-year-old Jessica Dishon in 1999. He was wrongfully accused in 1999, and his case ended in a mistrial. He wasn't completely cleared until years later when Dishon's uncle, Stanley Dishon, was found guilty of her murder in January of 2015.

Calhoun says his life has been forever impacted and changed by the Brooks family, and says he's working on setting up a fund to help pay for Ida's medical needs.

