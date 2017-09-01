Baked goods store opens second location in Louisville's west end - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Baked goods store opens second location in Louisville's west end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west end entrepreneur known for her cooking has rolled into a new location.

Sweet Peaches 2 Roll just opened in the Nia Center on West Broadway.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer helped cut the ribbon for the new addition to the career placement center on Friday. The center offers mentoring, job training skills and other services to help people find jobs and launch their own businesses.

Pam Haines, the business' owner, found her niche serving lunch and homemade baked goods at her first restaurant at the intersection of S. 18th Street and W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

She says this second location is the icing on the cake. 

"They had faith in me from the time I landed on 18th Street, walked in the doors, and had faith in me from the beginning," said Haines. "And with their faith and my will, Sweet Peaches 2 Roll came about."

The new location in the Nia Center lobby will serve coffee, sandwiches and sweet treats on weekdays. 

