Louisville holds naturalization ceremony even as Friday's Worldf - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville holds naturalization ceremony even as Friday's Worldfest events are canceled

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville welcomed its newest group of American citizens on Friday.

One-hundred-and-ninety-seven people from 48 different countries took the Oath of Allegiance at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes were on hand for the event.

The ceremony was held as part of this weekend's WorldFest. All of the other WorldFest events scheduled for Friday were canceled because of the weather. All WorldFest events for Saturday, Sunday and Monday are still expected to be held.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.