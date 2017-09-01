Kentucky Venues CEO resigns after less than a year on the job - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Venues CEO resigns after less than a year on the job

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head of Kentucky Venues abruptly resigns after less than a year on the job.  

Jason Rittenberry was hired in October 2016 to be CEO of Kentucky Venues, which is new name of what many know as the Kentucky State Fair Board. 

Dr. Mark Lynn, who is president of the board, confirmed to WDRB that Rittenberry is leaving to spend more time with his family in Tennessee.  Lynn says there were no issues with Rittenberry's performance, and Rittenberry will be available to them as needed through the end of the year. 

Until a new CEO can be hired, Lynn says he will be stepping in to help with day to day management of the fair board. 

Rittenberry replaced Rip Rippetoe, who left the position last year for a job in San Diego.

Kentucky Venues runs the Kentucky State Fair and manages the Kentucky Expo Center and Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.