Louisville Metro sponsors Hurricane Harvey drop-off sites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro is sponsoring drop-off sites for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
All Louisville and Jefferson County Fire Stations along with 12 houses of worship will be accepting donations through Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. Donations sites will be available from Noon to 5 p.m. each day.
Items they are collecting include school supplies like pencils, pens and notebooks. They also will accept cleaning supplies like paper towels, bleach and trash bags.
Toiletries like toilet paper, aspirin, tooth brushes, toothpaste and feminine hygiene products are much needed. And diapers are among the most needed supplies.
Everything collected will be delivered to Supplies Over Seas on Thursday, Sept. 7. Volunteers are also needed next week to help sort, pack and ship donations to Texas. Anyone who is interested can call Supplies Over Seas at 502-736-6460.
Anyone who wants to make a monetary donation can visit the American Red Cross website.
Here are the drop-off locations:
FIRE STATION -- ADDRESS
- Highview-1 -- 7308 Fegenbush Lane
- Highview-2 -- 8001 Smyrna Parkway
- Highview-3 -- 10200 Cedar Creek Road
- Harrods Creek-1 -- 8905 U S Highway 42
- Harrods Creek-2 -- 5224 River Road
- Lyndon-1 -- 8126 New La Grange Road
- Lyndon-2 -- 8414 Westport Road
- Worthington-1 -- 9514 Featherbell Boulevard
- Worthington-2 -- 8412 Brownsboro Road
- Worthington-3 -- 4700 Murphy Lane
- Anchorage -- 1400 Evergreen Road
- Pleasure Ridge Park-1 -- 4500 Kerrick Road
- Pleasure Ridge Park-2 -- 9500 Stonestreet Road
- Pleasure Ridge Park-3 -- 8508 Terry Road
- Pleasure Ridge Park-4 -- 5126 Cane Run Road
- Pleasure Ridge Park-5 -- 6902 Manslick Road
- Pleasure Ridge Park-6 -- 8201 Greenwood Road
- Pleasure Ridge Park-7 -- 13210 Dixie Highway
- Pleasure Ridge Park-8 -- 6501 Bethany Lane
- St Matthews-1 -- 240 Sears Avenue
- St Matthews-2 -- 4400 Brownsboro Road
- Jeffersontown-1 -- 10540 Watterson Trail
- Jeffersontown-3 -- 8630 Biggin Hill Lane
- Buechel -- 4101 Bardstown Road
- Lake Dreamland-1 -- 4603 Cane Run Road
- Lake Dreamland-2 -- 4912 Camp Ground Road
- Lake Dreamland-3 -- 3605 Dixie Highway
- Camp Taylor -- 4649 Poplar Level Road
- Mcmahan -- 4318 Taylorsville Road
- Fern Creek-1 -- 6200 Bardstown Road
- Fern Creek-2 -- 9409 Old Bardstown Road
- Fern Creek-3 -- 7700 Routt Road
- Fern Creek-4 -- 7200 Billtown Road
- Eastwood-1 -- 16010 Shelbyville Road
- Eastwood-2 -- 15000 Taylorsville Road
- Okolona-1 -- 8501 Preston Highway
- Okolona-2 -- 10508 Old Preston Highway
- Okolona-3 -- 1714 Rangeland Road
- Fairdale-1 -- 10015 Mitchell Hill Road
- Fairdale-2 -- 7940 Third Street Road
- Middletown-1 -- 108 Urton Lane
- Middletown-2 -- 10217 Shelbyville Road
- Middletown-3 -- 13012 Factory Lane
- Engine 1 -- 1100 Grade Lane
- Engine 10, Truck 8 -- 501 W. Ashland Avenue
- Engine 11, Truck 7 -- 1025 Rubel Avenue
- Engine 12 -- 4535 Manslick Road
- Quint 9 -- 3511 Fincastle Road
- Engine 15 -- 1328 S. Preston Street
- Engine 16, Truck 3 -- 1500 S. Sixth Street
- Squrt 17 -- 1824 Garland Avenue
- Engine 18 -- 2600 S. Fourth Street
- Engine 19 -- 3401 Bohne Avenue
- Engine 2, Truck 1 -- 1135 W. Jefferson Street
- Telesqurt 20 -- 1735 Bardstown Road
- Engine 21 -- 300 N. Spring Street
- Engine 22, Truck 4 -- 3228 River Park Drive
- Telesqurt 23 -- 706 W. Kenwood Drive
- Quint 10 -- 3401 Dutchmans Lane
- Engine 4 -- 2620 Frankfort Avenue
- Engine 5 -- Tower 2 235 E. Jefferson Street
- Engine 6 -- 2500 Griffiths Avenue
- Engine 8 -- 2900 Hikes Lane
- Telesqurt 9 -- 617 E. Breckinridge Street
- Shively Fire 1 -- 800 Park Road
HOUSE OF WORSHIP -- ADDRESS
- Crescent Hill Baptist Church -- 2800 Frankfort Avenue
- Douglas Boulevard Christian Church -- 2005 Douglas Boulevard
- Highland Baptist Church -- 1101 Cherokee Road
- Louisville Islamic Center of Compassion -- 4007 River Road
- Westport Islamic Center -- 8215 Old Westport Road
- Guiding Light Islamic Center -- 6500 Six Mile Lane
- Masjid Bilal -- 1701 Dumesnil Street
- Temple Shalom -- 4615 Lowe Road
- Temple Congregation Adath -- 5101 US 42
- NE Christian Church -- 9900 Brownsboro Road
- Center For Interfaith Relations -- 415 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.