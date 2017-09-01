Louisville man allegedly hid heroin, meth in children's backpack - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man allegedly hid heroin, meth in children's backpacks

Kenneth McElroy (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Kenneth McElroy (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police say a large amount of heroin and meth was found in his home -- some of which was hidden in two children's backpacks.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police Department officers executed a search warrant at the home of 26-year-old Kenneth D. McElroy, in the 7100 block of Ethan Allen Way, near Galston Boulevard, Thursday, at 9:30 p.m.

While searching the home, they allegedly found "a large quantity of heroin," that was packaged for sale, as well as "a large quantity" of methamphetamine.

Both substances were hidden in two children's backpacks, according to police.

Police say they also found a loaded handgun in his dresser drawers and a shotgun in his closet.

McElroy was arrested and charged with four counts of enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, among other things. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

