Elizabethtown business helping storm-ravaged Hurricane Harvey victims

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the rain and wind whip through Elizabethtown on Friday, the sounds of what used to be Hurricane Harvey were drowned out by dozens of phone calls.

Employees at the Schedule It phone bank in Elizabethtown were much closer to the flooding in Houston than a map shows.

"You definitely feel kind of connected to the situation," said phone operator Christina Meredith.

"It's hard," said Robert Purcell, President of Schedule It. "It tears at your heart strings."

Since the storm made landfall and started wreaking havoc, employees have been at the phone bank serving as middle men between storm victims and insurance adjusters. Their work is getting help to storm-ravaged Texans faster.

"To better get them back to normal as fast as possible," Purcell said.

Digging out and getting a true assessment of the damage can take a while. Calls at the Elizabethtown business could be fluid for weeks.

"At least the next 30 days," Purcell said.

The influx of calls from Houston has him looking to get more employees trained fast.

"We've been trying to rotate people in," Purcell said. "We've been trying to hire people in."

Part of that is because Hurricane Irma is already churning in the Atlantic Ocean, threatening another shot at the United States, and Purcell wants to make sure his employees will be available to help.

If you'd like to apply to help Harvey victims at Schedule It, send your resumes to brittany.bogan@scheduleit.io.

