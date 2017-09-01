Group from Salvation Army Louisville serving up to 6,000 meals a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Group from Salvation Army Louisville serving up to 6,000 meals a day to Harvey victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen members of the Salvation Army Louisville deployed to Beaumont, Texas, on Thursday to provide relief.

The man heading up the team, Area Commander Maj. Roy Williams, said pictures don't come close to describing the devastation. Williams has responded to half a dozen disasters in his 23 years with Salvation Army Louisville, including Hurricane Katrina, but he said by phone Friday that Harvey could surpass even Katrina.

"It's just more real when you're standing here looking at it than when you're watching it on TV," Williams said. "When you see someone's home, you just think about your own home." 

Williams and his team got the call Thursday to go down to what's called the Golden Triangle: Beaumont, Orange and Port Arthur, about an hour-and-a-half east of Houston. Fifteen members hit the ground running with six canteens or food trucks.

"We'll normally do hot meals. They're already prepared they come in bags, and they'll be beef stroganoff, spaghetti and meatballs," he said. "And then for lunch, we'll do sandwiches and chips and some type of a little cookies or dessert."

But before they can do that, the team had to go on a reconnaissance mission, laying out the logistics of the terrain in a sea of landmines.

"We didn't know if our canteens could make it through the streets yet," Williams said. "So we went in a high truck so we could go through the water. At one point ,we drove through about two feet of water for a half a mile."

Then they looked for locations with large kitchens and electricity to prep massive amounts of food. Once they found a site, Williams called in supplies from the agency's Houston headquarters: forklifts, water, cleaning supplies and food.

"When we get up and running, we can serve some 6,000 meals a day, 6,000 to 10,000, depending on where they want us and what they need us for."

The Emergency Operations Center will deploy the canteens starting Saturday. Williams said they'll be there for the next two weeks.

So how can you help? He said right now the biggest need is money and promised 100 percent of the Salvation Army donations will go to help the victims.

