Heavy rains wash out campers' Labor Day weekend plans

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -

The persistent rain from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey has caused problems on the roads and trouble for some folks' Labor Day weekend plans.

Bonnie Downs looks forward to the holiday trip every year, and for she and her family, it wasn't the typical start to the weekend, being stuck inside the camper.

They were at Glendale Campground in Elizabethtown, which usually packed for the last unofficial weekend of summer. But many reservations cancelled earlier this week because of the bad weather.

Those who did show set up in Friday's downpour. The rain didn't let up all day.

"We do s'mores, we tell jokes and we laugh, we play games, we play cornhole ... but right now, it's not gonna be that!"  Downs said.

Campers are relieved the rain is supposed to clear out on Saturday.

