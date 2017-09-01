CRAWFORD | Crum gets positive medical report, could head home so - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CRAWFORD | Crum gets positive medical report, could head home soon

Denny Crum in his campus office in 2016 (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford). Denny Crum in his campus office in 2016 (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Former University of Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum got some good news from doctors on Friday.

Hospitalized in Anchorage, Alaska, after being airlifted from a fishing trip on Wednesday with what doctors suspected might’ve been a mild stroke, Crum showed no signs of stroke after being administered an MRI and TPA clot-buster medication, his wife, Susan Sweeney Crum, told WDRB Friday night.

Crum will see a neurologist soon, and if he’s cleared will be able to return to Louisville in the next day or two.

“Hopefully head home this weekend,” Susan Crum said. “He’s been feeling good all day. Got some sleep and a good rest today, so hopefully he’s catching up on rest and bouncing back.”

