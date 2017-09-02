Several downtown Louisville streets to close for Worldfest Parad - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several downtown Louisville streets to close for Worldfest Parade

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several streets in downtown Louisville will be closed Saturday for the Worldfest Parade.

Officials say the streets will be closed through 1 p.m.

The following streets will be closed:

  • 6th Street from Market to Jefferson Street
  • 6th Street from Main to Jefferson Street
  • Fifth Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street
  • Main Street from Fourth Street to Sixth Street
  • Market Street from Seventh Street to Fifth Street

The parade is scheduled to begin at noon.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.