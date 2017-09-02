Upon hearing that, Payne announced Wubbels was under arrest and physically moved her outside the hospital while she screamed.

Wubbels yelled, “Help! Stop! I did nothing wrong!” while being handcuffed.

Payne was attempting to get a blood sample from a patient who was burned after being involved in a head-on crash with a pick-up truck driver that was fleeing police, the Washington Post reported. The driver died in the incident.

Wubbels was not charged and police have started an internal investigation. Payne initially remained on duty although he was suspended from blood-draw duties. Later on Friday Utah police announced that he had been put on paid administrative leave.