Police in Clark County say 'suspicious package' found near Charlestown is not a threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Clark County, Indiana say a "suspicious package" found Saturday morning near Charlestown, Indiana has been determined to be non-threatening.

Officials with the Clark County Sheriff's Department, Charlestown City Police Department, Louisville Bomb Squad and ATF responded as a precaution after the package was located, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scottie Maples.

According to a post on the Facebook page for the Charlestown City Police Department, the item was found in the 12000 block of State Road 62, just outside Charlestown.

Maples tells WDRB it was found in a driveway. Police say upon further investigation, it was determined the package was a briefcase that contained personal items. It's not known how the item ended up in the driveway.

