CRAWFORD | Crum released from hospital, will return to Louisville tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum will be released from the hospital this afternoon and will be heading back home Saturday night, according to a message from his wife, Susan.



In a post thanking friends for their continued prayers and support, Susan Crum gave details of her husband’s ordeal. While on a fishing trip on the Kenai River in a remote area of Alaska, his guide noticed he was behaving erratically and determined that he needed medical assistance. When it arrived, friends he was with called carried him to a helicopter, which flew him to Anchorage.

Doctors diagnosed him with a minor stroke and gave him clot-busting medication to try to alleviate any further threat. A subsequent MRI showed no noticeable effect, and after a short period in which Crum struggled to communicate, he began to communicate clearly to his wife and others, and now is doing well, she said.



The Hall of Fame coach turned 80 earlier this past March. He was coach of the U of L basketball team for 30 years, and worked for the university another 16 years until his contract was not renewed earlier this year.

