Frankfort man dies after being found shot multiple times - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frankfort man dies after being found shot multiple times

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort man is dead after being shot multiple times Saturday afternoon. 

According to a news release, police responded to the 700 block of Forest Hill Drive in Frankfort, Kentucky, just after 12 p.m. where they found 39-year-old Michael Gaines outside with multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:46 p.m. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. 

The Frankfort Police Department and Franklin County Coroner's Office are continuing the homicide investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.