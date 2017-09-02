11-year-old Louisville boy collects baseball gear for little lea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

11-year-old Louisville boy collects baseball gear for little league teams impacted by Hurricane Harvey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –  An 11-year-old Louisville boy is proving you can make a difference no matter your age and he’s using baseball to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

While the sport may be a way of life for many, it also serves as inspiration to give back.

“We want to build leaders through the game of baseball and softball,” said Aaron Beard, President of Vipers Baseball.

“My Viper's baseball club, we decided to make a donation drive,” Alex Yarberry said.

The 11-year-old is collecting cleats, helmets, shirts, new shoes, and baseball pants to help other young baseball players in Houston affected by the hurricane.

“I was concerned because I saw like all the houses flooding and they flood within minutes. And like people are losing everything,” Yarberry said.

Devastation seen from a child's perspective and the want to help out is inspiring in itself.

“My heart swells with pride because this is exactly what our club is about,” Beard said.

Rob Phillips, from Houston, will be distributing all the items to the kids who need them for fall ball, which starts in a few weeks.

“And just to get back to normal again. Let kids be kids. You know I think it's going to have a huge impact,” Phillips said.

Yarberry is a 6th grader at Barrett Middle School. The school has a program called Barret Cares, which further pushed him to want to help Houston. So far, he can’t believe the results.

“It surprised me a lot because I thought it was just going to be just like a little thing and it turned out to be like a really big project,” Yarberry said.

By helping fellow young athletes from afar get back into the swing of things, it shows there's always a way to make a difference no matter how young you are.

“It's just sad to see they lost everything they had,” Yarberry said. “I'm so happy that we're helping all the people in Houston.”

“People see your heart and what you're all about and we can't thank him enough,” Phillips said. “You know he could teach a lot of grown-ups a lot of good things too."

The Vipers Baseball Club will be collecting items for the next couple weeks. Donations can be dropped off at the indoor facility at 1310 N English Station Road.

Updates on collections can also be found on the team’s Facebook page.

