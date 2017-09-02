Police increase drunk driving patrols for Labor Day weekend

Bonnie Downs looks forward to the holiday trip every year, and for she and her family, it wasn't the typical start to the weekend, being stuck inside the camper.

Tests for former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum showed no signs of stroke after he was airlifted to an Anchorage, Alaska, hospital on Wednesday of this week.

CRAWFORD | Crum gets positive medical report, could head home soon

A veteran from Louisville whose stolen trailer was returned after a tip from Bucky Brooks is publicly thanking the family, and praising his young daughter after she gave him a special gift.

Local veteran whose trailer was returned wants to help Bucky Brooks with daughter's medical bills

Police the victim screamed -- and then her son jumped in and took action.

A spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police said the department was alarmed by what they witnessed in the video.

VIDEO | Utah nurse screams 'help me' as she's cuffed by cop for refusing to draw blood on unconscious patient

What police say the suspect did to the children after grabbing them from the car and running inside the home.

POLICE: woman with 2 children in car crashes into Algonquin Pkwy. home

Lane Hollar's family is sharing his story before their annual golf scramble in hopes of educating people about the disease.

Belt-tightening at the University of Louisville has led to Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum and former basketball star Darrell Griffith losing their fund-raising jobs with the school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of people are hitting the roads this Labor Day weekend even with a jump in gas prices.

Police are out patrolling in full force making sure everyone can get to their holiday destinations safely.

The Indiana State Police is adding extra drunk driving patrols and checkpoints.

Thanks to federal funding from the Dive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, Indiana conservation officers have additional money for overtime to cover patrols on the state's waterways.

Officer Jim Schreck said the roads can be very dangerous with people driving under the influence over Labor Day weekend.

“Especially if someone notices that maybe people are drinking in their campsites and they decide to leave,” Schrek said.

Police are still seeing plenty of people using the roads even with a jump in gas prices after most of the country's refineries went offline following Hurricane Harvey.

Officers say they make many drunk driving arrests every year.

“We get a handful that we do arrest,” Schrek said.

Extra officers will be out on the road through Monday looking for drivers and boaters operating under the influence.

