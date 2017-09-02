Police increase drunk driving patrols for Labor Day weekend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police increase drunk driving patrols for Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of people are hitting the roads this Labor Day weekend even with a jump in gas prices.

Police are out patrolling in full force making sure everyone can get to their holiday destinations safely.

The Indiana State Police is adding extra drunk driving patrols and checkpoints.

Thanks to federal funding from the Dive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, Indiana conservation officers have additional money for overtime to cover patrols on the state's waterways.  

Officer Jim Schreck said the roads can be very dangerous with people driving under the influence over Labor Day weekend.

“Especially if someone notices that maybe people are drinking in their campsites and they decide to leave,” Schrek said.

Police are still seeing plenty of people using the roads even with a jump in gas prices after most of the country's refineries went offline following Hurricane Harvey.  

Officers say they make many drunk driving arrests every year.  

“We get a handful that we do arrest,” Schrek said.

Extra officers will be out on the road through Monday looking for drivers and boaters operating under the influence.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.