Salute to Heroes event held at Louisville City FC game Saturday

Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the 8700 block of Westport Road on a report of an injury accident.

Big games by quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Louisville defense helped Louisville rally in the fourth quarter to defeat Purdue, 35-28, Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Lamar Jackson begin his pursuit of another Heisman with nearly 500 yards of total offense against Purdue.

Belt-tightening at the University of Louisville has led to Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum and former basketball star Darrell Griffith losing their fund-raising jobs with the school.

Lane Hollar's family is sharing his story before their annual golf scramble in hopes of educating people about the disease.

What police say the suspect did to the children after grabbing them from the car and running inside the home.

