Salute to Heroes event held at Louisville City FC game Saturday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Salute to Heroes event held at Louisville City FC game Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville City took on the Charleston Battery, they also took time to salute our heroes. 

Saturday afternoon, all military and first responders got into the game for free as a way to say thank you to those who serve.

There was a concert and half-time enlistment ceremony for the U.S. Army.

Several young men and women made commitments to join the military, and were recognized during the game. 

"We're going to have about 20 young men and women who are going to raise their right hand and swear to defend and support the constitution and so it is a great way for the soccer team and the city of Louisville to really show their respects to these young men and women," Lt. Col. Kevin Poloski said. 

Several military vehicles were also on display outside the stadium for attendees to look at. 

