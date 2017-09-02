Man dies after crash on Westport Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. 

According to an LMPD Spokesperson, officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to the 8700 block of Westport Road on a report of an injury accident. 

The driver was headed east on Westport Road at a high rate of speed when he crossed into the center lane and lost control when he corrected. The vehicle left the road and struck a sign and a light pole before spinning and coming to a rest off the right side of the road. 

The man was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, police say. He was transported to the hospital where he died. 

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated. 

