15th annual WorldFest kicks off at the Belvedere this weekend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

15th annual WorldFest kicks off at the Belvedere this weekend

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cool, cloudy day didn't keep people away from one of Louisville's most diverse festivals this weekend. 

Bagpipes welcomed spectators to kick off the 15th annual WorldFest at the Belvedere in downtown Louisville. 

More than 70 countries were represented in the parade. 

Friday was supposed to be the first day of the international festival, but it was canceled due to heavy rain as Tropical Storm Harvey rolled through the area. 

To deal with the mess, Home Depot stepped in and laid out plywood to cover some of the muddier areas. 

More than 100 vendors served samples of exotic foods and sold art. 

There are also plenty of activities to participate in. If you missed out on Saturday, there are still two more days of the festival.

You can check it all out from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Related stories: 

Louisville holds naturalization ceremony even as Friday's Worldfest events are canceled

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.