LMPD investigating after reported road rage shooting at Watterson Trail and Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a reported shooting on Watterson Trail and Bardstown Road. 

A police spokesperson said it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD says four victims, two adults and two juveniles, were hurt in the incident.

Its unclear who was shot and who received injuries from glass shards.

It is now believed that this was the result of a road rage incident.

"You're just like come on folks," said Doug Flaherty, who lives nearby and heard five to six gunshots. "The world has gotten really weird and this is what we hear on the news on the time and its close to home and I don't like it."

All four victims were taken to the hospital and are stable.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

