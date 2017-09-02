LMPD investigating after reported shooting at Watterson Trail an - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after reported shooting at Watterson Trail and Bardstown Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a reported shooting on Watterson Trail and Bardstown Road. 

MetroSafe tells WDRB it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD says four victims, two adults and two juveniles, were involved in the incident.

The two adults were taken to University Hospital in stable condition. The two juveniles were taken to Norton Children's Hospital and are in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

