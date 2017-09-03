Louisville YMCA branches offering free visits during Community W - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville YMCA branches offering free visits during Community Week beginning Sept. 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- YMCA of Greater Louisville is opening its doors and offering free access to all area branches for one week, starting on Monday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 10.

The week is designed to improve the health of the Kentuckiana community and encourage people to be active.

To participate, just bring a photo ID to any YMCA branch to explore exercise equipment and group classes and wellness programs, such as diabetes prevention, and personal training.

Free wellness assessments and facility tours will be available all week.

The YMCA hopes people will establish, maintain and nurture new, healthier habits as a result. People younger than 18 must have an adult with them during visits.

All southern Indiana YMCA branches are also participating in Community Week.

