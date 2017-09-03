Police say more than 50 marijuana plants found in Indiana man's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say more than 50 marijuana plants found in Indiana man's home

Posted: Updated:
Jeremy Clark (Image Source: Crawford County Sheriff's Dept.) Jeremy Clark (Image Source: Crawford County Sheriff's Dept.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Crawford County, Indiana say a Leavenworth man was arrested after more than 50 marijuana plants were found in his home.

According to a news release, 43-year-old Jeremy Clark, of Leavenworth, was arrested Saturday.

Police obtained a search warrant for Clark's home. Authorities say that prior to the search, Clark arrived at his home with one of his three children.

Investigators say Clark admitted to having marijuana and growing it inside his home.

According to police, officers found that Clark had more than 50 marijuana plants growing in two rooms in his basement. Police say Clark also had a large amount of dried marijuana in the rooms, as well as digital scales and other paraphernalia used to grow marijuana.

Officials took Clark to the Crawford County Jail. The child was placed in temporary custody by the Department of Child Services.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Jail officials say Clark is charged with child neglect, two counts of marijuana possession and maintaining a common nuisance.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.