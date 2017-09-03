Officials release name of man killed in crash on Westport Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials release name of man killed in crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Westport Road.

The man was 29-year-old Thomas Bywater, according to Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight. Bywater died from blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.

Police say officers went to the 8700 block of Westport Road, near Hermitage Way, on Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. on a report of an injury accident.

Officials say Bywater was headed east on Westport Road at a high rate of speed when he crossed into the center lane and lost control when he corrected.

According to authorities, the vehicle left the road and struck a sign and a light pole before spinning and coming to a rest off the right side of the road. 

Bywater was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, police say. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

