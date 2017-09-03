Louisville man in critical condition after ATV accident in Harri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man in critical condition after ATV accident in Harrison County

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ATV accident that left a Louisville man in critical condition.

According to a news release, the accident happened Saturday just before midnight near Laconia in Harrison County, Indiana.

Officials say the man was riding a Yamaha ATV on a muddy trail when he lost control and hit a tree. Authorities say the man was ejected from the vehicle, hit a tree and was knocked unconscious.

According to authorities, another ATV rider provided aid and called for help. The man was airlifted to U of L Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Investigators say the man was not wearing a helmet. 

