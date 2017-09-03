Construction on Lexington Road in Highlands to begin a week ahead of schedule

The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday.

Investigators say the suspect admitted to having marijuana and growing it inside his home.

Big games by quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Louisville defense helped Louisville rally in the fourth quarter to defeat Purdue, 35-28, Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Lamar Jackson begin his pursuit of another Heisman with nearly 500 yards of total offense against Purdue.

Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the 8700 block of Westport Road on a report of an injury accident.

Jeff Brohm gave Louisville fits Saturday night in Indianapolis before the Cards won, 35-28, but he also gave Purdue football fans hope again.

According to authorities, another ATV rider provided aid and called for help.

Police say officers went to the 8700 block of Westport Road on Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. on a report of an injury accident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Drivers who use Lexington Road may want to find a detour for the next few week as some big changes are on the way.

Starting Tuesday, Lexington Road between Grinstead Drive and Payne Street will be converted from four lanes down to two with a turning lane in between.

Bike lanes will also be added to both sides of the road.

The project has been moved up a week to ensure it is complete by the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon on Oct. 21.

“I actually come over from Jeffersonville and weave all the way over here because I like to ride through the parks,” said David Rohrer, who bikes more than 100-miles a week. “That road has a lot of blind spots and stuff like that and it’s really rough so it will be nice to have some smooth pavement there, too.”

The construction is part of a $630,000 package of safety improvements for a section of Lexington Road. New cross drains will also be added.

The curves on that stretch of road are notorious for contributing to accidents, with more than 100 crashes occurring within in a four-year period.

WDRB spoke with several motorists on Sunday, who are looking forward to the project being completed.

“I think it is much needed, actually but it is going to be very, very inconvenient for the people who use these streets and these byways.,” Germantown Resident Mark Hanely said.

The project is part of the 2015 Lexington Road Corridor Transportation Plan, and the broader Move Louisville "multi-modal transportation plan that seeks to improve all facets of the city's transportation network for all its users," the City's Metro Works Department said in a statement.

While no major detours are expected, there will be some closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Tuesday.

