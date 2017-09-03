Construction on Lexington Road in the Highlands begins Tuesday

When they arrested him in Louisville, police also found several sexual devices and a loaded handgun in his car.

Indiana man arrested after trying to meet minor for sex in Louisville

Less than a week after suffering a stroke, former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum showed his Hall of Fame resolve by returning to one of his favorite spots -- a deer stand.

Less than a week after suffering a stroke, Denny Crum returned to one of his favorite spots -- a deer stand.

Upon further review, Eric Crawford has four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over Purdue.

Lamar Jackson looks over the formation against Purdue. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Kentucky's last abortion clinic is in a licensing fight with its survival on the line.

Peter G. Gall, 21, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.

After a 30-year coaching career and 16 years working as a special assistant to the president of the University of Louisville, Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum says he's done all he can, and wishes the school well.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Drivers who use Lexington Road may want to find a detour for the next few weeks as some big changes begin Tuesday, September 5.

Lexington Road between Grinstead Drive and Payne Street will be converted from four lanes down to two with a turning lane in between.

Bike lanes will also be added to both sides of the road.

The project has been moved up a week to ensure it is complete by the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon on Oct. 21.

“I actually come over from Jeffersonville and weave all the way over here because I like to ride through the parks,” said David Rohrer, who bikes more than 100-miles a week. “That road has a lot of blind spots and stuff like that and it’s really rough so it will be nice to have some smooth pavement there, too.”

The construction is part of a $630,000 package of safety improvements for a section of Lexington Road. New cross drains will also be added.

The curves on that stretch of road are notorious for contributing to accidents, with more than 100 crashes occurring within in a four-year period.

WDRB spoke with several motorists on Sunday, who are looking forward to the project being completed.

“I think it is much needed, actually but it is going to be very, very inconvenient for the people who use these streets and these byways.,” Germantown Resident Mark Hanely said.

The project is part of the 2015 Lexington Road Corridor Transportation Plan, and the broader Move Louisville "multi-modal transportation plan that seeks to improve all facets of the city's transportation network for all its users," the City's Metro Works Department said in a statement.

While no major detours are expected, there will be some closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Tuesday.

