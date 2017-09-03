Racers young and old participate in USA BMX Nationals in Louisvi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Racers young and old participate in USA BMX Nationals in Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 35 seconds of thrills, jumps, and racing around a dirt track. 

That was the scene all weekend for the USA BMX Nationals at Tom Sawyer Park. 

For more than 30 years now, the Derby City has hosted a major BMX event. 

This year the race attracted more than 1,200 competitors from more than 30 states. 

Since becoming an Olympic sport in 2008, BMX racing is getting more and more popular every year, no matter the age.

"We have kids out here from 2 and under, all the way to 61 and over racing BMX bicycles. One of the big things is they're racing for national points," Chris Luna with USA BMX said. 

Those national points are collected year-round at various competitions for the finals in Tulsa. 

