LACETT | U of L Alexander injury, “no real damage,” says father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The injury to the right leg of Louisville Junior Cornerback Jaire Alexander does not appear to be serious.

Alexander tweeted Sunday he was “doing fine” and would “definitely be okay.” He left Saturday night’s game in the second quarter against Purdue trying to return a blocked field goal and did not return.

WDRB reached out to his father, Earl Alexander, who said, “there was no real damage,” to the leg and that his son was receiving treatment.

When asked if that meant Alexander would be out for Louisville’s next game with North Carolina Saturday, Alexander’s dad replied, “Not necessarily.”

Official word on the injury will be announced Monday during Bobby Petrino’s weekly press conference.

