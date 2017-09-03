Indiana man arrested after trying to meet minor for sex in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is in jail after allegedly trying to meet with who he thought was an underage girl.

Police say 68-year-old Donald Martin admitted to talking about sex online with the minor, who turned out to be an undercover cop.

When they arrested Martin in Louisville, police also found several sexual devices and a loaded handgun in his car.

He's being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 bond.

