Head-on collision in downtown Louisville leaves two motorcyclists hurt and one dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed when a car turned into the path of a group of motorcycles traveling downtown.

The crash happened about 11:00 Sunday night at the intersection of E. Broadway and S. Hancock.

LMPD says the driver of a white Chevy Impala turned left onto South Hancock from Broadway in the direct path of the group of motorcyclists.

The car hit at least three motorcyclists. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other motorcyclists and the driver of the Impala were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD says the motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Broadway at a high rate of speed.

Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Charges are expected.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

