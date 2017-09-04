Deadly boating accident kills father, injures son - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Deadly boating accident kills father, injures son

Posted: Updated:

MONTICELLO, Ky. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly boating accident in Kentucky. 70-year-old Donnie Flynn was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday's accident on Lake Cumberland in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County coroner's office, Flynn was participating in a fishing tournament with his son when their boat hit a rock embankment and both were thrown from the boat.

Derek Flynn, a Somerset police officer, was transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.


Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.