RAW VIDEO | UK's Mark Stoops looks ahead to Saturday's matchup with EKU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops held a news conference Monday to discuss Saturday's upcoming game against Eastern Kentucky University. 

Stoops said fundamentally, it was the best the team had played in some time. Click on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety.

The Wildcats won their season opener against Southern Miss 24-17.

Kickoff for the EKU game is this Saturday at noon. 

