WKU student dies in shooting; another student charged in death - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A 21-year-old student at Western Kentucky University was shot and killed early Sunday not far from campus, the Bowling Green Daily News reported.  

Police were called shortly after midnight Sunday to a residence, where they found Kenneth A. Davis bleeding on the floor. He died of his injuries.

Another WKU student, 21-year-old Peter G. Gall, told police he had shot someone. He has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond, jail records show.

Gall’s arrest citation listed alcohol as being involved in the shooting, according to the Daily News and College Heights Herald, the WKU student newspaper.

