LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino recapped U of L's 35-28 win Saturday night against Purdue and talked about quarterback Lamar Jackson's adjustments during a press conference on Monday.

Click on the video player above to listen to remarks by Petrino, Jackson and linebacker Trevon Young in their entirety.

The Cards (1-0) play the University of North Carolina on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.