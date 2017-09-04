More than 25,000 people celebrate Labor Day with Southeast Chris - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than 25,000 people celebrate Labor Day with Southeast Christian Church carnival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A huge crowd turned out to celebrate Labor Day in Louisville, carnival-style. 

Southeast Christian Church hosted Family Palooza on Monday. The event was free and featured games, inflatables, a water slide and a petting zoo. 

More than 25,000 people enjoyed all that was offered and the great weather. 

"We recognize that families on Labor Day are often looking for things to do," said Steve Young with Southeast Christian Church. "They're coming off the (Kentucky State Fair), don't have a lot of time, lot of money, and so we said, 'What if we do a free party for our neighbor,s invited everybody in and let them have a great time?' And man, the people have showed up."

While this was the scene at the Blankenbaker Parkway campus, Family Palooza was also happening at the Church's Crestwood and Southwest Campuses. 

The events were open to anyone, not just church members.

