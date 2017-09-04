Annual BBQ festival in Louisville feeds the homeless and collect - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Annual BBQ festival in Louisville feeds the homeless and collects donations for Harvey relief

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a beautiful Labor Day for a barbecue, hundreds showed up for the seventh annual BBQ Under The Bridge For The Homeless.

People were able to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner, but besides the food, the community came together and donated clothes, shoes, towels, blankets and much more for men, women and children.

"Today is a day for labor of love," said Shenita Rickman, Executive Director of Trinity Family Life Center. "We show a labor of love every Labor Day, and we advise everyone to lend a hand to help others." 

If you'd like to help out with the homeless in our community or with donating items for Hurricane Harvey victims, you can donate them at Trinity Family Life Center on Hale Avenue.

