Abortion case hits federal court in Louisville with the nation w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Abortion case hits federal court in Louisville with the nation watching

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Between protests and counter-protests, arrests and unrest, 2017 put Louisville in the epicenter of the abortion debate.

And this week, that fight hits the federal court.

EMW Women's Surgical Center, Kentucky's last abortion clinic, is fighting to stay open. 

"This is a personal decision and it's not for anyone other than the person accessing it to have an opinion on," said Christine, who protested outside the clinic earlier this year and only wanted to give her first name.

Earlier this year, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services tried to revoke EMW's license over the terms of the surgical center's transfer agreements with ambulance companies and hospitals, terms that up to now went unchallenged. 

"This is a matter of women's health, should the state of the Kentucky have the right to ask for these transfer agreements to a hospital where a woman who might be in an emergency situation's life can be saved," said Margie Montgomery with Kentucky Right to Life.

The same issue stopped abortions at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Louisville last year, so Planned Parenthood has joined the EMW case. Together, they say Gov. Matt Bevin's administration is trying to regulate all abortion clinics out of Kentucky. 

"We are going to bring the absolute full legal authority of the Commonwealth down on them, the likes they have not seen," Bevin said earlier this year.

Bevin makes his anti-abortion stance no secret. EMW is only operating now due to a temporary injunction pending the outcome of this case. The Commonwealth is one of only a handful of states with one remaining clinic.

"At the end of the day, people have already made up their minds," Christine said. "So they're not changing anyone's minds."

Pro-life and pro-choice eyes nationwide are watching the case, in which a judge will decide whether it is better protection for women or a barrier to a women's right to choose. The outcome could set precedent for the country.

The trial starts Wednesday, and pro-life supporters are planning a rally outside the federal courthouse at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.