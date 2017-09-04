Abortion case hits federal court in Louisville with the nation watching

Peter G. Gall, 21, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.

Prince William and Kate are already parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Police say officers went to the 8700 block of Westport Road on Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. on a report of an injury accident.

According to authorities, another ATV rider provided aid and called for help.

When they arrested him in Louisville, police also found several sexual devices and a loaded handgun in his car.

Indiana man arrested after trying to meet minor for sex in Louisville

Upon further review, Eric Crawford has four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over Purdue.

Lamar Jackson looks over the formation against Purdue. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Between protests and counter-protests, arrests and unrest, 2017 put Louisville in the epicenter of the abortion debate.

And this week, that fight hits the federal court.

EMW Women's Surgical Center, Kentucky's last abortion clinic, is fighting to stay open.

"This is a personal decision and it's not for anyone other than the person accessing it to have an opinion on," said Christine, who protested outside the clinic earlier this year and only wanted to give her first name.

Earlier this year, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services tried to revoke EMW's license over the terms of the surgical center's transfer agreements with ambulance companies and hospitals, terms that up to now went unchallenged.

"This is a matter of women's health, should the state of the Kentucky have the right to ask for these transfer agreements to a hospital where a woman who might be in an emergency situation's life can be saved," said Margie Montgomery with Kentucky Right to Life.

The same issue stopped abortions at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Louisville last year, so Planned Parenthood has joined the EMW case. Together, they say Gov. Matt Bevin's administration is trying to regulate all abortion clinics out of Kentucky.

"We are going to bring the absolute full legal authority of the Commonwealth down on them, the likes they have not seen," Bevin said earlier this year.

Bevin makes his anti-abortion stance no secret. EMW is only operating now due to a temporary injunction pending the outcome of this case. The Commonwealth is one of only a handful of states with one remaining clinic.

"At the end of the day, people have already made up their minds," Christine said. "So they're not changing anyone's minds."

Pro-life and pro-choice eyes nationwide are watching the case, in which a judge will decide whether it is better protection for women or a barrier to a women's right to choose. The outcome could set precedent for the country.

The trial starts Wednesday, and pro-life supporters are planning a rally outside the federal courthouse at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

