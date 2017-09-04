BOZICH | Denny Crum shows Hall of Fame resolve beating stroke

Less than a week after suffering a stroke, former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum showed his Hall of Fame resolve by returning to one of his favorite spots -- a deer stand.More >>
Jeff Brohm gave Louisville fits Saturday night in Indianapolis before the Cards won, 35-28, but he also gave Purdue football fans hope again.More >>
Big games by quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Louisville defense helped Louisville rally in the fourth quarter to defeat Purdue, 35-28, Saturday night in Indianapolis.More >>
One more Jeff Brohm story as good as the Manny Ramirez, Lou Holtz, Nick Saban and XFL stories as he begins his career as the Purdue head coach against Louisville Saturday night.More >>
Lee Corso couldn't beat Ohio State in 10 cracks as the Indiana football coach -- and the Hoosiers could not handle the Buckeyes in Tom Allen's first home game as the IU coach either.More >>
Can the Kentucky football team deliver another seven-win season? Or will the Wildcats slip back to six? Or improve to eight?More >>
Trinity remains the unanimous pick atop the WDRB High School Football Top 10, but Pleasure Ridge Park overtook Christian Academy.More >>
Can Indiana return to its third consecutive bowl game under first-year head coach Tom Allen? This IU team has more questions on offense than defense.More >>
